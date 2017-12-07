7/12/17 (Wed)



Ordinance officer now on duty

By STU MERRY

The Garrison City Council’s decision last month to hire an ordinance code enforcement officer is already paying dividends.

In his written report to the council Monday night, Curt Olson said he marked 114 vehicles for 72-hour parking observation, 16 trailers/boats for 14-day parking and issued one citation for parking on the wrong side of the street.

Olson, a McLean County deputy sheriff, also reported he followed up on those vehicles, issuing nine citations.

“So far, at least we’re getting some results,” said Mayor Shannon Jeffers.

Ticket fees go to the city. Olson’s duties began June 14.

The recommendation to hire Olson came from the city’s Police, Public Buildings and Fire Department Committee, which includes aldermen Paul Schlichting and John Matthews.

The agreement includes compensation and incidentals. Olson is paid $15 per hour for a vehicle lease agreement. He is a part-time city employee for Workforce Safety reasons. He is paid $30 per hour.