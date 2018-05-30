5/30/18 (Wed)



School boards adopt co-op agreement

By ALYSSA ADAM

Garrison and Max School boards went head to head for awhile on the sports co-op agreement last year. Now, with the boards working together through a Co-op Committee, a new cooperative agreement, attractive to both parties, was adopted.

About a month ago, Garrison Athletic Director Jason Ermer brought a packet full of athletic agreements to the Co-op Committee. Since then, desirable features were taken from those contracts and implemented into ideas for the Garrison-Max co-op.

The contract was on the drawing board for several co-op meetings. Some notable points were finalized as follows.

*The Garrison-Max Trooper colors will remain royal blue and white with Garrison acting as fiscal agent. Max is to pay a $2,000 stipend at the end of the school year, with the amount revisited annually.