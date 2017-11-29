11/29/17 (Wed)



By STU MERRY

County commissioners say, “leave it as is” when it comes to whether to appoint a county auditor or have it remain an elected position.

The board voted unanimously, Nov. 21, to leave the auditor-treasurer position as an elected post rather than appointed.

Feedback from constituents weighed heavily on the board’s decision.

Doug Krebsbach said input he received is to leave it as is. Steve Lee echoed the same sentiments.

“It should remain elected,” Lee said.

Suydam said he’s received a 50-50 response. Auditor-Treasurer Les Korgel said he also received a luke-warm response.

Korgel recently told commissioners Oct. 17 he would not seek re-election when his term expires April 1, 2019.

At their Nov. 7 meeting, the commission weighed options for filling the position. Debating what options are the board mulled keeping the county auditor as an elected position. Consideration was also given to making the job an appointed one.