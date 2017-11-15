11/15/17 (Wed)



City tickets go unpaid

By ALYSSA ADAM

Getting caught speeding, running a traffic light or illegally parking results in citations when the offender is caught. The choices are to pay the ticket, or face the consequences of court, fines or even a suspended license.

Many people pay tickets right away so they avoid these consequences, however, several residents in the Garrison area have ignored their city tickets.

According to Garrison City Auditor Diane Affeldt, she has a stack of unpaid tickets on her desk, each with the name of a person who has a suspended license due to the negligence.

“I see these people driving around every day,” she said. “They know they don’t have a license because of their tickets. Something needs to be done.”