3/22/17 (Wed)



Wilderness Park hits the ground running

By ALYSSA ADAM

The Wilderness Park project is taking a big step toward completion. This past week supporters of the Wilderness Park Project received a letter from the North Dakota Department of Transportation regarding the bid process.

“I am happy to say the low bid came in from Bechtold paving at $85,091,” Mike Matteson told the group at the regular Garrison Chamber of Commerce meeting.

Matteson said bids rejected in a prior bidding period last October had a low bid of $143,328 with paving of the south side of the project included.

The next step is the North Dakota Department of Transportation will review the bid and make sure the Disadvantaged Business Enterprises Program requirements have been met. If these requirements are met, the bid will be accepted through the county and work will begin as weather allows.