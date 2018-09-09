September 9, 2018

Bring on the corn

By: TYSON SMEDSTAD ZIEMANN

Aw Shucks! Corn Fest was, as always, a great way to wrap up the Summer and roll into Fall. With a few hundred people in attendance, City Park was bustling with vendors selling their wares, a petting zoo and “All You Can Eat” corn on the cob.

Chamber Community Development Committee member, Mike Matteson, said they went through about 150 kabobs so that’s a lot of meat. He estimates about 250 people were in attendance.

There was a classic car show with beauties from around the area. The 1957 Chevrolet BelAir owned by Gene and Linda Hummel took the People’s Choice 1st Place Prize for cars, but anyone riding in any one of those cars has to feel like a winner.