6/21/17 (Wed)

Fires, fireworks contingent on danger rating

BY ALYSSA MEIER

BHG News Service

Facing some drier-than-normal conditions in the area, McLean County Commissioners have decided to take preventative action, instituting a burn ban and fire emergency declaration.

Emergency manager Noelle Kroll approached the commission during its meeting Tuesday, requesting the approval for a county-wide fire ban. The ban, which has been put in place in previous dry years, restricts the use of fire and fireworks to days in which the fire danger rating is low, moderate or high.

“Today, it’s low, so it would be OK to burn,” Kroll stated, as an example.

According to the fire emergency and burn ban declaration, when the fire danger rating is very high, extreme or the county is issued a Red Flag warning, farm or crop land ignition, campfires, fireworks, charcoal grill use and garbage burning are prohibited. Violating the ban is a Class B Misdemeanor.

The commission approved the declaration, which takes effect immediately and expires Oct. 1, emphasizing that even when burning is allowed, authorities need to be notified ahead of time.

“It’s the responsible thing to do,” Commissioner Steve Lee said. “A lot of people don’t know, but you’re supposed to call before burning.”