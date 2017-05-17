5/17/17 (Wed)

What path to take

By STU MERRY

What is the need and what is the wish, and trying to meld the two for the best possible solution at Garrison School is the $8.6 million-dollar question.

There were plenty of questions at Tuesday night’s capital maintenance plan public meeting at the high school. An abundance of information was presented about costs pertaining to capital improvements at each campus. In the end, definitive answers remained elusive. Those attending agreed, there was a lot to digest.

The study estimates it will cost the district about $8.6 million over the next 10 years to keep up with maintenance costs.

Presenting the results of a study conducted by Consolidated Construction, Bismarck, were Mike Barsness with Consolidated Construction, and Paul Breiner, architect with EngTech, also of Bismarck.

The two shared a recommended priority list of what is critical, what could be done in 2-5 years and what should be looked at in the next 5-10 years.

Much of the focus points in the report dealt with infrastructure, including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, electrical and roofs that leak. Loose asbestos floor tiles was also noted.

“These are some of the things that caught our attention,” said Breiner.

That being said, immediate priorities include dealing with hazardous materials life safety and security. In 3-5 years the report said the focus should be bringing the facilities up to code and making things energy efficient. The 6-10 year priority list includes ongoing cosmetic maintenance and considering extensive renovation.