4/25/18 (Wed)



Rustad excels in medical field

By ALYSSA ADAM

Haylee Rustad has always had an interest in the medical field. She was only 15 years-old when she began steadily planning for a future in radiology.

“When I was three, there is a picture of me running the sonogram wand over a plastic abdomen in Disney Land, kind of funny because that is a part of the radiology field,” she said. “When my dad broke his leg in 2014, I was able to go in and watch the x-rays and the tech doing to x-rays showed me how it works and what she was doing.”

Haylee said that was then she began figuring out what steps she needed to take for her future.

Now, only a few years later, Haylee received her certificate of completion for the nationally approved workshop in Basic X-Ray Techniques. She is also working on her associates of science in radiologic technology through Bismarck State College.