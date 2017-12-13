12/13/17 (Wed)

By ALYSSA ADAM

Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) and Dignity Health signed an agreement to combine ministries and create a new, nonprofit Catholic Health System.

According to CHI officials, the combination stands to bring together two leading health systems, allowing the organizations to expand their mission of service and create a healthier future for people and communities of 28 states.

“The new health system will build a stronger operational and financial foundation to expand access to quality care, build upon complementary resources and capabilities and reinvest in critical areas to accelerate improvements in care delivery,” the CHI officials said.

According to CHI St. Alexius Health Garrison administrator, Tod Graeber, the merger that will most likely take the latter part of 2018, with result in no changes to the local operation, other than eventually a name change.

“The response to the news has been mostly no big deal, as we have been going through a great deal of change the last three years already with our just recent merger with CHI,” Graeber said. “Since Dignity Health operates in California, Arizona, and Nevada there is no overlap in service areas with CHI as they have no facilities in those states. So we don’t anticipate any operational changes for a few years.”