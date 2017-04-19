4/19/17 (Wed)

By ALYSSA ADAM

The time has come to get yards cleaned up.

The landfill will open for the season Friday. Hours will be the same, Fridays from 1-5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. – noon and 1-5 p.m.

Council members are going green. Saturday is Earth Day. City officials plan to dovetail with the event, offering free dumping at the landfill. The hope is to encourage residents to get a head start on spring cleanup.