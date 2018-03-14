3/14/18 (Wed)



By ALYSSA ADAM

The Garrison/Max sports co-op committee has another positive meeting in the books.

Both sides have several discussion items to bring back to their respective boards following a meeting, Wednesday.

Athletic director for Garrison Jason Ermer prepared a packet of example co-op agreements for members to take home and study.

“They range from complex to very simple,” he said. “These are just examples, so glance through them.”

Max member Galen Scheresky told the others it would be a good idea to go through these agreements and highlight attractive things. These things and desirable contracts will be discussed at the next co-op meeting.