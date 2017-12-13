12/13/17 (Wed)



Gifts from the Heart distribution Saturday

By STU MERRY

A tradition spanning more than three decades continued Tuesday night with wrapping of gifts for the annual Garrison Chamber of Commerce’s Gifts from the Heart campaign.

More than 20 volunteers gathered at St. Paul Lutheran Church to wrap a number of gifts for those whose wishes were placed on Giving Tree stars.

Food basket packing is Saturday at St. Paul, beginning at 9 a.m. Baskets and gifts can be picked up beginning at 11 a.m.

Gifts from the Heart committee members met Tuesday to put the final touches on this year’s campaign and to prepare for Saturday’s sorting, packing and distribution. Volunteers are needed to help in the process, which takes roughly an hour and a half.

The committee heard monetary donations have been overwhelming – enough to cover expenses.

Pence, or money collected by urchins during the Dickens Village Festival, benefit Gifts from the Heart. This year a little more than $700 was collected over six days of the seven-day festival.

Gifts from the Heart provides less fortunate families with a Christmas dinner that might not be available otherwise, committee members explain. The effort helps those in the Garrison, White Shield, Max and Douglas area.