7/11/18 (Wed)



Maximum fines given, notices remain not served

BY HUNTER ANDES

Garrison City Council members struggled for nearly an hour to reach a consensus, often shouting to get their points across.

The heated debate at the July 2 council meeting came over how to handle the unfinished building projects on Jason Ekstrom’s property and Cecil Osterlund’s property.

The Ekstrom property in violation of city ordinance is at 413 1st Avenue N.E., and the Osterlund property in violation is at 158 3rd Street N.E.

The two men were given notice in November 2017 that they had until July 1 to complete their building projects.

July 2, 2018 Garrison City Council meeting, the council unanimously agreed that Ekstrom and Osterlund had not finished their building projects by the deadline. However, they had trouble agreeing on a reasonable solution.

Six of the seven alderman were present making motions, amending them, and killing them, before finally settling on their solution. Maria Olson was absent, missing her first meeting as a new alderwoman.

Marcus Matthews expressed his frustration.