5/10/17 (Wed)



By STU MERRY

North Dakota’s got a notoriety of being flat. But it’s got the Turtle Mountains, Killdeer Mountains and the Badlands.

Garrison’s got its own mountain range. It’s at the municipal landfill and its composition is asphalt and concrete, and it continues to grow. But if the Garrison City Council has its way, like the billboards that dotted Interstate highways some years ago, the mountain removal project will be complete.

At their meeting last week, city officials took steps to crush and, hopefully, sell the material. The Utilities Committee suggested selling recycled asphalt and crushed concrete for $12 a ton at its April 20 meeting. Last week, the council agreed, reasoning the piles aren’t going anywhere soon.

“The product as it exists today we know we can’t do anything with,” said Mayor Shannon Jeffers.

City officials think once the material is crushed, it will sell.

“I think there will be a market for it,” said Jeffers.

Council members said they’re willing to spend up to $100,000 to get the job done. It’s estimated there’s 11,000 ton of concrete alone. Money to pay for the crushing would come from the landfill fund.

City officials said a sticking point will be keeping a handle on sales.