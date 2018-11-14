November 14, 2018

Electric car charging station stalls

By Amy Venn

City council tabled the decision for a conditional-use permit at its meeting Tuesday night. The permit was requested by Jake Lambert for “the ballroom” on the south end of Main Street for a taxidermy and custom furniture refinishing business. The building permits committee recommended the permit for approval to council.

Diane Affeldt, city auditor, said taxidermy fell under light industrial and Main Street is zoned for retail business. The council wondered if the permit would be appropriate for downtown.

“ This would be a conditional use to do that, so if the business started up and closed, it would revert back to retail business,” Affeldt said. The zoning of the area would not change under the conditional-use permit.

Affeldt said Lambert, the owner of the building, has a young person wanting to bring his business to Garrison.