12/27/17 (Wed)



By ALYSSA ADAM

McLean County departments will likely see some budget cuts in the new year.

At the most recent meeting, the McLean County Commissioners talked dollars and cents in the county.

According to the commissioners, the county remains in a tight cash flow situation, with most of the budget areas over-expended. Revenue from sales tax is also down significantly as is the share on gas tax, McLean County Auditor Les Korgel said in his report.

The 2017 expense budget was $14,147,148. So far, $12,563,594 was expended, or about 89 percent. Korgel said, for this time of year, normally about 92 percent would be expended. Most of the accounts are in line of the year, he said.

Court appointed council is at about 124 percent expended and property insurance is at about 123 percent due to the raising of coverage in several areas, Korgel said.

Building repair is expended about 298 percent due to jail repairs, which in part, was covered by insurance, according to the report.

Tower maintenance was about 196 percent expended with part of the expense covered by insurance.

Law Enforcement Vehicle Expense is at 109 percent. The Sheriff’s Department is at 96 percent expended.