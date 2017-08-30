8/30/17 (Wed)



By STU MERRY

Steady stays the course for schools throughout McLean County.

Enrollment remains stable as the 2017-18 school year begins.

In most cases, school officials report consistent or near consistent enrollment numbers from this spring.

School officials remind there are many variables involved in enrollment numbers, including incoming and graduating class size and the mobility of students, or students moving in and out of a district.

Garrison

Enrollment at Garrison for pre-12 remains above 400. A total of 406 students are registered.

First day enrollment at the high school is the same as the last day of classes in May – 184.

Enrollment at the Bob Callies Elementary School is down slightly, but remains fluid.

The last day of school in May there were 240 students in PK-6. Following registration earlier this month, the number was 227, but on the first day of class, last week, it was 222.