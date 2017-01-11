11/01/17 (Wed)



Appointment versus election discussed

BY ALYSSA MEIER

BHG News Service

With the county’s current auditor eyeing retirement, commissioners took some time recently to weigh their options for filling the position.

McLean County Commissioners cited the importance of having a qualified candidate in the auditor’s chair after current auditor Les Korgel steps down. Korgel, who did not give an exact date for exiting the office, announced at the Oct. 17 commission meeting that he will not be running for re-election in 2018.

“Mr. Korgel has indicated that he is intending to pursue retirement,” Commissioner Steve Lee said. “I’m assuming that is when your term ends, Les?”

“If not sooner,” Korgel replied.

In light of Korgel’s impending departure, commissioners discussed the practicality of keeping the county auditor as an elected position. Lee said he felt the position relied too heavily on prior knowledge and experience to leave it up to an election.