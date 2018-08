8/15/18 (Wed)

BY HUNTER L. ANDES

Garrison’s annual Beach Party is just around the corner. Garrison Chamber of Commerce and Fort Stevenson State Park are encouraging people the community to go and enjoy the summer weather before it’s too late.

Don’t forget to grab the sunscreen, a lawn chair and a cooler as the fun-filled event is slated for next Saturday, Aug. 25, at Fort Stevenson State Park from 5 p.m. to 11.