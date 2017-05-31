5/31/17 (Wed)

County authorities see offenses increase

By STU MERRY

Drug cases carry the lion’s share of the load when it comes to crime in McLean County.

That’s the word from McLean County Sheriff JR Kerzmann. He, along with detectives Aaron Matties and Justin Krohmer and McLean County States Attorney Ladd Erickson, were guests at a Garrison Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee meeting.

Erickson notes drug cases are a high percentage of the felonies in the county.

“And drug cases have been going up at a steady pace for years,” he said.

Erickson said some of that is based on the oil development and elements that accompany the influx.

“Some of that also based on the sheriff’s drug interdiction efforts with each squad having a dog and working more closely with the drug agents for the Tribe, which JR has fostered,” Erickson said.

Talking about what he’s seeing, Matties said it’s the same old same old. Meth is pounding the area, he said.

With McLean County and Highway 83 the main artery between Bismarck and Minot, Kerzmann said it’s the department’s duty to try to shut down the avenues.

