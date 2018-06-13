6/13/18 (Wed)

BY HUNTER ANDES

Garrison’s City Council recently voted to renew the police contract it has with McLean County for approximately $158,000. Garrison will pay the county approximately $3,000 more this year than last, or about two percent more.

McLean County Auditor Les Korgel said the City of Garrison is getting a good deal.

“Garrison is getting a darn low price for police protection per year compared to many other cities,” he said. “The City of Bottineau is paying their county approximately $600,000 for police protection, and the City of Velva is paying quite a bit, as well.”

City Auditor Diane Affeldt said the city council doesn’t get a final breakdown of the cost to the county.

“We just get the contract,” she said.