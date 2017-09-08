8/09/17 (Wed)



City goes for digital mapping

By STU MERRY

The City of Garrison is taking a step into the future. Monday, council members voted to move ahead and purchase a geographic information system.

The system will take what is now on paper or in the heads of city employees and put it down, digitally.

“It’s to eliminate the unknowns,” said Maintenance Supervisor Alan Beyreis.

Last Wednesday, the council heard proposals from two firms – Moore Engineering and SEH of Bismarck.

Both bidders were given a scope of work from which to submit proposals. The SEH proposal was $64,400, while the Moore quote was $36,783.

The council said it was an easy choice for them as Moore officials already have data and infrastructure documented from previous work with the city. Some funding is also already in place in this year’s budget to jump start the work.

Brian Julius of Moore Engineering was at the meeting.

“It looks like you get to go to work,” said council President Glen Nygard told Julius. Nygard was filling in for Mayor Shannon Jeffers who was absent.

City officials said the Moore bid was easy to follow.

Beyreis said the move to GIS will be time saving.