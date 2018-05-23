5/23/18 (Wed)

By JILL DENNING GACKLE

Two weeks after setting up a display booth of health products at BHG’s Main Street Market, the McLean County Sheriff’s Department seized empty boxes and bottles, promotional material and business cards.

An officer leading the raid May 17 removed empty product bottles and boxes that previously held products containing CBD or cannabidiol, derived from hemp plants. Hemp is a sister plant to marijuana and considered illegal by the state and the McLean County state’s attorney to be illegal to sell.

Michelle Alcaraz of rural Garrison signed up with the four-year-old company Kannaway in February to promote the health benefits of CBD. Alcaraz claims relief from arthritis, migraines and degenerative disc disease while husband Derik controls Type 2 diabetes and had high blood pressure.

Once the raid was completed by McLean County Detective Aaron Matties, he called the couple and provided them with a letter from the state attorney general’s office.