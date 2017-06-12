12/06/17 (Wed)



By STU MERRY

About a dozen communities have been visited by Governor Doug Burgum as he advances his signature program, the Main Street ND Initiative. Garrison is the latest to showcase what works and what can be done to reinvigorate communities in North Dakota.

The governor said what he’s learned so far is that there are workforce development challenges, statewide.

“We have open positions that are a drag on the economy,” he said.

But there are markets to tap. Another opportunity, he said, is youth engagement, notably recent high school graduates.

“They are leaving the rural areas or state,” he said. “It’s great if we can retain someone in a metro area, but every town has to reach its own potential if the state is going to be successful. We have to have a strategy for retention and recruitment to these communities.”

The governor said he thinks it’s great to have collaboration from a number of state agencies who are turning their focus on accomplishing a common goal.

