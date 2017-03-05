5/03/17 (Wed)

Fifteen years of growth

Kyle’s Katering, Giffey Yard and Garden celebrates anniversary

By ALYSSA ADAM

In 2002, a new, diverse business was started in Garrison. One where beautiful, lush plants grew in the greenhouse and a catering business was offered with several menu options.

Kyle Giffey, owner and operator of Giffey Yard and Garden and Kyle’s Katering, said time has flown by and things have changed throughout the years.

“It was quiet at the beginning because people were not aware of the service and as it mushroomed out word of mouth and some advertising,” he said.

Even though it’s been 15 years, Giffey said he still enjoys what he does.

“Every day is a little different,” he said. “I never know what’s going to happen when the phone rings. It keeps it interesting.”

From auction sales to weddings, Kyle’s does it all.

“This Wednesday we have a breakfast at Great River Energy for 150, then we have an FFA workshop at the school for 150 at noon, then we’ve got the Cenex manager meeting at noon for lunch and a drop off for lunch at the Falkirk Mine,” he said. “We are feeding 400 people in a short time. It’s not always like that but sometimes it doubles up.”