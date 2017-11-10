10/11/17 (Wed)



Producers already looking to next year

By STU MERRY

As harvest winds down, producers are assessing the season. The unusual crop year was one that saw the area suffer through a severe drought. Crops, for the most part, were shadows of what was seen last year.

Eyes are already looking ahead to next year, and though most of the harvest is complete, there’s already a look of concern on the brows of producers. Soil conditions continue to teeter on the brink of drought. CHS-Garrison Manager Chris Gratton said moisture is in dire need.

“We need some rains,” he said. “Or, dare I say it, I hate to say it, some wet, wet snow before freeze up to replenish some soil moisture or we’re going to be in the same or worse shape starting off next planting season.”

Talking about this year’s harvest, Mike Youngs, vice president with Garrison State Bank & Trust, said amounts and timing of showers made a big difference in yields.

“They were all over the place on all crops,” he said.

Gratton said the soybean crop did pretty well with early August rains helping greatly. Another beneficiary of those timely rains was the sunflower crop.

Gratton said locally, crop yields were better than expected. What came in to the terminal made for a pleasant surprise.