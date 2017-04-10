10/04/17 (Wed)

By STU MERRY

The Garrison Fire Department has a full slate of activities planned to celebrate National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 8-14.

Sunday, the department hosts its annual breakfast at the fire hall with serving from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. The meal is biscuits and gravy with scrambled eggs.

Wednesday, the department will share breakfast with students at Bob Callies Elementary School. A student from classes in grades K-3 will receive a ride to school in a fire truck with a firefighter.