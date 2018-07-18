7/18/18 (Wed)



Governor’s Cup Walleye

Derby this weekend

By ALYSSA ADAM

The 43rd Annual North Dakota Governor’s Cup Walleye derby is upon us.

Skilled fishermen will converge on Lake Sakakawea this weekend for the thrill of the competition and bragging rights of the biggest walleye.

One thing’s for sure, the popularity of North Dakota Governor’s Cup Tournament is back. For the sixth year running, the tournament boasts a full 252 team field.

Back to defend their title are Brad McClennan and Greg Mortenson, both of Garrison. The pair carry the #1 sticker on the side of their boat. The two won the tournament last year with 10 walleye tipping the scale at 34.48 lbs. First place brings with it a check for $15,000.