September 9, 2018

Garrison Ambulance expresses concern about service’s future

By JILL DENNING GACKLE

To build or not to build? And how will the new White Shield Ambulance Service impact the Garrison ambulance’s bottom line and ability to build or thrive in its services?

Those were the topics on the minds of the Garrison Ambulance Board Sept. 5.

The current building has its problems, according to staff: a poor foundation, sewer backups and moisture problems. The lot south of the ambulance building is being purchased from CHI St. Alexius-Garrison for $42,000 but now the real work begins to get construction plans in the works.