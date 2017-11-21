11/21/17 (Tue)

By STU MERRY

Garrison School has been selected to host the Innovation Education Task Force.

According to Garrison School Superintendent Nick Klemisch, this means Gov. Doug Burgum, along with Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler, along with 17 other members of the committee will be coming to Garrison.

The task force will be meeting Tuesday, Dec. 5 from about 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Klemisch has been named to Burgum’s advisory group for this and also during the upcoming legislative session.