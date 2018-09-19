September 19, 2018



Gov. Doug Burgum today announced Garrison is being recognized with the Main Street Excellence Award for their work on their Main Street. The 2018 Main Street Awards honor communities that show excellence in elevating the three pillars of the Main Street Initiative.

“Garrison has worked diligently to differentiate and enhance the quality of life for their residents, present and future,” Burgum said. “It’s with great pleasure and gratitude that we recognize them with this award for efforts to enhance their vibrant community.”

Garrison was recognized for their Main Street efforts. The community of Garrison has spent the last 18 months implementing projects such as new signage, a walking path, upgrades to the annual Dickens Festival, new bathrooms at Main Street Park and various community events. Garrison truly found creative ways to add vibrancy and invest in their own bright future.