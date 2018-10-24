October 24, 2018

Cross country skis provide recreation opportunity

By Amy Venn

Garrison Superintendent Nick Klemisch told the school board cross country skis provided an opportunity to nurture the school’s relationship with Fort Stevenson State Park, as well as more outdoor recreation for all citizens. During the meeting last Tuesday night, the board agreed.

“The premise behind this is it’s another outdoor activity,” said Klemisch. “Other than that, kids can sit around and do a whole lot of nothing and it drives me nuts. I don’t like the whole video game phenomenon.”

For 60 sets of skis, the cost amounts to a little over $10,000. They are more expensive than regular skis, but users will be able to wear a normal boot with the cross country skis versus needing a specialized boot. If approved by all groups involved, the cost would be shared in fourths by the school, state park, Garrison Area Improvement Association and sales and use tax fund.

In addition to the fat tire bikes and snow shoes already available, cross country skis would be one more chance for kids to get out and try something different, Klemisch said.