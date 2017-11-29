11/29/17 (Wed)

By STU MERRY

Garrison School has been selected to host the Innovation Education Task Force.

According to Garrison School Superintendent Nick Klemisch, Gov. Doug Burgum, along with Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler and 17 other members of the committee, will be coming to Garrison as part of the program.

The task force will meet Tuesday, Dec. 5 from about 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. The superintendent said the school will select 15-20 upper high school students to provide perspective to this group as it continues its quest for innovation.

Community leaders are invited to this meeting to hear the commentary. The meeting is open to the public, but all visitors will have to sign into the main office and observe from the bleachers.

The meeting will be a round table format discussing innovation in education. Since this is the group’s second meeting, agenda items will include the group’s vision, innovative summit location recommendations, student perspectives, DPI Strategic Planning Process, and the current landscape.

Klemisch has been named to Burgum’s advisory group for this and also during the upcoming legislative session.