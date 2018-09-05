5/09/18 (Wed)

Couple promotes CBD health benefits

By ALYSSA ADAM

Although Cannabidiol (CBD) is highly controversial, according to Michelle and Derik Alacaraz of rural Garrison, it is harmless and provides many benefits to the human body.

CBD interacts with the body through the endocannabinoid system, something all vertebrates have, according to the Alcarazs.

First discovered in the late 1980’s, the endocannabinoid system regulates the body’s homeostasis, or general state of balance, impacting such functions as mood, sleep, appetite, hormone regulation, and pain and immune response.

The Alcarazs deal in Kannaway pure CBD oil, but specialize in education.

“People mistake it for marijuana. Cannabis itself actually has two different sections. There is marijuana and hemp,” Derik said. “CBD comes from hemp. Hemp has very low THC, then you have THC which has very low CBD. They are complete opposites. One gets you high, one does not.”