November 20, 2018

By TYSON SMEDSTAD ZIEMANN

It’s a fourth grade long-standing tradition.

Teacher Kim Gehring said she’s been doing this potluck style Thanksgiving meal for around 18 years. It’s a nod to the first thanksgiving meal, where it’s said everyone brought something to share. Students in Collette Gehring’s class joined in.

All 12 students in each class decided on what they would bring. This included mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, salads and cranberries.

They also included some items that may have not been at the first feast like lefsa and brownies.

Blake Majeres said his favorite “dish” was the teddy graham dip he brought, another non-tradional Thanksgiving food item.