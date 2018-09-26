September 26, 2018



Annual event celebrates 25 years

By Amy Venn

As the weather gives way to cooler temperatures, Dickens Village Festival committee is heating up as they begin to finalize plans for this year’s 25th celebration of the annual event. The committee convened Sept. 17 to go over schedules, entertainment, vendor booths and volunteers.

At Piccaddilly Square, the Ye Olde Souvenir Shoppe will be moved from the front lobby to its own booth with items like coffee mugs, shopping bags, money boxes, British tea, collectible spoons from England and much more. A 9-foot lighted Christmas tree will be on display in the square this year.

New vendors will be present in Piccaddilly Square, including Kindak Co. with soaps and wax melts; Bernie Doll with oven mitts, baby blankets and dish towels; Grandma’s Jewels with repurposed jewelry; Lynne Stammen with marmalade; Dawn Gullingsrud with crocheted items and Carly Seidler with baked goods, wooden snowmen, smore cookers and much more. A photo booth will also be set up this year equipped with Dickens dress apparel.

For family day on Sunday, Nov. 25, the fan favorite Crystal Collection Reindeer from Lake Crystal, Minnesota, will appear in Garrison. Tickets will be sold by the time slot rather than general admission. In the afternoon, Todd Oliver and Friends will perform a 90-minute show this year.

