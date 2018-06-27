6/27/18 (Wed)



By ALYSSA ADAM

Camp of the Cross Ministries welcomed three international counselors to its shores last month.

The camp welcomed Mbali Dlamini of Southern Africa, Sopheak Pen of Cambodia and Tsafy Jessica of Madagascar as counselors through the Outdoor Ministries of the Evangelical Lutheran Churches of America 2018 International Camp Counselor Program.

According to Camp of the Cross Manager of Programs and Operations Vickie Lindquist, CCM has participated in the program for as long as she can remember.