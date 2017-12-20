12/20/17 (Wed)



By STU MERRY

There’s no place like home. There’s no place like home.

Matt and Megan Kielman and their family,Trapper, 3, McCoy, 5, Adell, 12, and Evolet, 7, of Benedict have faced tragedy not once, but twice, losing their home in both instances.

Their first home in Minot was destroyed by the flood in June 2011. June 4 of this year, the family faced tragedy once again as their second home, this one in Benedict, was lost to a fire.

No one was home at the time, but one of the family’s dogs, a black lab named Gunner, did not survive. Fire departments from Max and Garrison battled the house fire, but the structure was a total loss.

Now, six months later, the family is settling into a new home – rebuilding a life once again just in time for Christmas. They will be surrounded by family.

Following the flood n 2011, the family’s three youngest children went to stay with grandparents in Wisconsin. It was repeated again this past summer following the fire.

Being displaced, the remainder of the family stayed in a two bedroom suite at the Staybridge in Minot until Labor Day weekend when the family moved into their new home.

Though Matt and Megan said they were grateful for the hospitality, they admitted living in a hotel got old. But through it all, the family kept a positive outlook on life.

