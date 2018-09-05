5/09/18 (Wed)



Garrison landfill now open for use

By ALYSSA ADAM

The gates to the Garrison City Landfill have finally opened after a long winter. Two free dumping days are also planned.

Along with regular hours on Friday and Saturday, Garrison Maintenance Supervisor Alan Beyreis told the Garrison City Council at Monday’s meeting there will be additional hours on Wednesday for the month of May.

“If we have the interest, we will be open 1-5 p.m. on Wednesdays,” he said. “We tried it last year but never had anyone showed up. If there is little interest shown again we will stick to Friday afternoons and Saturdays.”

Free dumping days are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

“The gates will be open for Garrison City residents with pit stuff and trees,” he said. “We won’t be allowing contractors to dump.”

Council members said they hope Garrison residents will take the free opportunity to get some yards cleaned up and looking nice.