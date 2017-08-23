8/23/17 (Wed)



Regatta, Beach Party, Saturday

By STU MERRY

Two big events are taking place at Fort Stevenson State Park, Saturday – the 5th Annual Fort Stevenson Regatta and the ever popular Garrison Chamber of Commerce’s Beach Party.

The Regatta launches at noon. At 5, head to the beach – Beach Party, that is. Fun and food for all ages is from 5 p.m. to midnight.

The event features carnival style entertainment with games and inflatables beginning at 5, as well as live bands to dance the night away.

Music will be provided by Classic Rhythm, a 60s style music band, from 5-8. Pistol Grip follows on the Beach Party Stage with music from 80midnight.