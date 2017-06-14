6/14/17 (Wed)



Capital maintenance plans are shared

By STU MERRY

Garrison School patrons were given another chance Monday to hear and see what the school is doing to position itself for the future.

And like previous meetings, only a handful attended.

The primary purpose of the meeting was to review information gathered from previous focus group meetings and share information from the capital maintenance plan.

Jim Perras with Consolidated Construction Co., Bismarck, said what was revealed.

“What we found is there are some things that typically need to be done … to improve facilities to support how education is changing,” he said.

Perras answered a number of questions about funding and prioritization. He was asked to break things out as to what are code requirements and what is educational support. He said that would be available at an upcoming meeting.

Perras said data continues to be gathered to help the board and patrons make an informed decision how to invest district dollars.