Local entity affected by shutdown
1/24/18 (Wed)
By ALYSSA ADAM
Anyone who had business at the Garrison United States Department of Agriculture office, Monday, was out of luck.
Following the recent government shutdown, there was a sign posted on the door stating the building would be closed until federal government funding was restored.
With the U.S. Senate falling short of the votes needed for a funding proposal, the United States federal government officially shut down Friday at midnight.
Democrats had been pushing a solution for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and insisted that it be addressed before the Friday deadline. An agreement on the program couldn’t be met.
