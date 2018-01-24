1/24/18 (Wed)



By ALYSSA ADAM

Anyone who had business at the Garrison United States Department of Agriculture office, Monday, was out of luck.

Following the recent government shutdown, there was a sign posted on the door stating the building would be closed until federal government funding was restored.

With the U.S. Senate falling short of the votes needed for a funding proposal, the United States federal government officially shut down Friday at midnight.

Democrats had been pushing a solution for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and insisted that it be addressed before the Friday deadline. An agreement on the program couldn’t be met.