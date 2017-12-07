7/12/17 (Wed)

By STU MERRY

A Minot man drowned Monday evening at Nelson Carlson Lake north of Douglas after he became separated from a small inflatable device.

According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, Albert Wilson, 32, called for help. Two bystanders attempted to swim to the Wilson’s location but were unable to retrieve him before returning to shore.

Authorities, including the Garrison Fire and Rescue Squad Dive Team, Douglas Fire Department and Garrison-Max Ambulance Service, were dispatched to Nelson Carlson Lake about 6:30 p.m.

Wilson’s body was found by members of the Ward County Dive Team at about 8:10 p.m.