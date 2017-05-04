4/05/17 (Wed)

By ALYSSA ADAM

Saturday, people of all ages have the opportunity to learn where their maple syrup and other popular products come from.

Fort Stevenson State Park is hosting its annual Maple Sugaring Day from10 am to 3 pm. A highlight of the day is to educate people on how to get maple syrup from trees.

Fort Stevenson State Park staff will demonstrate how to tap trees, collect sap and turn it into maple syrup. Visitors will also hear about the history of maple syrup, the equipment used and have the chance to take a horse drawn wagon ride and see how to make sugar on the snow.