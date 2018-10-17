October 17, 2018



By Lanie Wohlk, Max FFA reporter

What do study binders, blue corduroy jackets and hard work equal? It equals back to back to back to back to back to back to back “Chapter of the Day” for the Max FFA Chapter.

District II Leadership was held in Minot at the Grand Hotel on Thursday, Oct. 4th. District II came together to compete and determine who will represent the district at North Dakota State FFA Convention in June. Max FFA had many teams and individuals compete and succeed in various Career Development Events (CDE’s) and Leadership Development Events (LDE’s). Taylor Johnson competed in the FFA Creed LDE and received first place (gold) and will be advancing to state.

In the Greenhand quiz CDE, the team received a gold award. The individuals that participated in this event were Wyatt Kersten, Breanna Olson, Stephanie Bingham, Megan Kramer, Sydney Bauer, Adell Willoughby, Emily Fannik (high individual), Cole Huesers, Lexi Hatlestad, Lora Rockwell, Dalaney Ruhland, Delaney Halverson, Emmersyn Lee and last but not least Taylor Johnson.

Advanced quiz took second and will be advancing to state. The participants were Stephanie Bingham, Sydney Bauer, Ryley Lee, Jaime Danks and Colt Kersten. Gage Yellowbird participated in the prepared public speaking LDE with a speech on world hunger, took second and will be advancing to state as well. Aubrey Black competed in the extemporaneous public speaking event, receiving a second place, advancing to state.

Christina Bingham also participated in the employment skills LDE placing second in the district with a gold award and advancing to state. Gage Yellowbird and Jaime Danks demonstrated how to make pickles in the demonstration event, with a first-place finish and will advance to state.

