8/02/17 (Wed)

Development abounds in county

By STU MERRY

Subdivision development continues strong in McLean County.

At their recent meeting, county commissioners followed recommendations by the Planning and Zoning Commission to OK two more.

The requests are from Tim Eslinger of Lakeview Properties, L.L.C. and Jerry Traub, owner, to develop an 11-lot rural residential subdivision to be known as Traub Subdivision. The area is four miles east of Garrison just off N.D. Highway 37.

The other request approved is for a proposed subdivision plat request from Tammy Iglehart of RBT Holdings, L.L.C., Garrison. Her plans are to develop multiple lots eight miles west of Garrison and three miles south, along Lake Sakakawea, and for it to be done in two phases. Commissioners OK’d the request with the stipulation that Phase 2 be completed within 24 months.

Growth in the county also includes a sprinkling of single family residences on ag land. Those requests came from Chad and Jennifer Olson, Underwood; Todd Burck of West Fargo; Lee and Sheila Monson of Cooperstown; Caleb Strecker of Washburn; and William Wilson, on behalf of Katie Wilson, Underwood.