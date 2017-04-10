10/04/17 (Wed)

By STU MERRY

The Garrison, Max and Douglas areas have seen their share of loss over the years, the loss of a child, grandchild, sibling or young family member.

Now, an effort by a local group hopes to bring some semblance of comfort to those grieving the loss of that individual.

At a meeting last week, members of the Wilderness Park Improvement Committee unanimously decided to move forward with Phase II of the Wilderness Park Improvement Project, erection of a Christmas Box Angel Monument.

Mike Matteson, committee member, told the Garrison Chamber of Commerce Monday he hopes the monument will provide a location in the community for parents, grandparents, family members and friends to remember the children that have been lost.

Matteson said this project has been on his mind and on his wish list for the past 3-4 years as he personally searches for some way for the community to help many close friends and family members dealing with the loss of a child.