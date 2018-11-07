November 7, 2018

By: TYSON SMEDSTAD ZIEMANN

It’s that time of year again. The wind is crisp, the air smells like fireplaces and the leaves have fallen. Even a few flakes have fallen. With that comes the annual Sakakawea Area Optimist Club’s Halloween Party.

The club changed it up a bit this year compared to recent years. The party was held earlier in the day on Halloween. It was held at the Garrison Auditorium so it could work in conjunction with trick-or-treating at the downtown businesses that stayed open late for the occasion. The thought was to have the kids come to the party first, get their treat bag and glow sticks, play a few games and grab dinner. Then head up the street to collect their loot, or hit the haunted trick or treating building across the street at the Lazy J Ballroom.

The library stayed open late for the occasion since the photo booth was set up in there for Halloween themed photos to be taken and emailed to participants. They also read a spooky story to the kids who stopped in.

The biggest change may have been that there was no costume contest this year. Instead, every child in costume was entered in random door prize drawings.