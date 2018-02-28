2/28/18 (Wed)

By ALYSSA ADAM

The Lake Sakakawea Mothers of Preschoolers group is thriving in its second year.

Two years ago, newcomer to Garrison, Holly Klemisch, spearheaded a group, sponsored by St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garrison, in hopes of mirroring the Valley City MOPS.

“For me, it was just the connection, to meet other people with kids the same age and life stage,” she said. “When you stay home with your children it is harder to meet people.”

The MOPS group has blossomed into a successful Christian organization that gives back, while providing fellowship and friendship among mothers.